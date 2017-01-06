 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Naked woman takes police on high speed chase after stealing cop car

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A naked woman has taken police on a high speed chase in the US after stealing a police car.

The woman took off with a police officer’s car when he turned up to a complaint about a sexual assault.
Source: ABC15

Police were called to a petrol station in Gila Bend, Arizona earlier today after a call was made about a naked woman claiming to have been sexually assaulted.

When police officer Ben Henry turned up to the petrol station the naked woman became distressed and took off in his car.

According to ABC15, Mr Henry tried to stop the car by jumping on the hood before he was knocked off.

One of the witnesses of the incident, who stopped to offer help, let the officer take his vehicle in pursuit of the woman.

Alerting his colleagues to the incident, Mr Henry took off after the woman who was speeding down the motorway at 120km/h.

The woman's high speed escape came to a crashing end when she hit the police stop stick set up on the motorway.

She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say the woman could faces charges for taking the police vehicle.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:08
1
Brian Villiers filmed the 3.5m great white as it came right up to the family's boat on Lake Macquarie north of Sydney on Boxing Day.

Aussie boatie says great white shark that 'came flying towards boat' on lake 'needs to be caught'

01:07
2
It is the biggest cruise ship to ever dock in the port, and a timelapse from nearby Bluff Hill shows exactly how they did it.

Watch: Amazing timelapse shows huge Ovation of the Seas ship docking in Napier

00:42
3
The family were sitting in the park when a shirtless man approached, hurling abuse at them.

'Go home!' Man unleashes vicious racial attack on family in Melbourne park

4
BJ Thorner-Harrison left his care facility in Manurewa on December 25, and did not return

Auckland boy, 12, missing since Christmas Day

00:23
5
The shark, thought to be a large bronze whaler, was seen swimming between the flags at Bowentown near Waihi.

Large shark prompts evacuation at Bay of Plenty beach

00:20
Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Serious safety concerns' over using inflatable loungers in water

An Australian mum has warned that a lounger "engulfed" her daughter after the lining split.

00:37
Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

Some handwritten notes and letters sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

02:23
Island nations are being urged to act swiftly to counter the fast spreading pest.

Beetle pest's comeback could be devastating for Pacific economies

Pacific countries are being urged to act swiftly to counter the coconut rhinoceros beetle.

02:08
A Whanganui businessman it floating the idea of a ferry from his town to Motueka.

Whanganui to Motueka ferry idea could be the answer to NZ's natural disaster-prone transport systems

Whanganui businessman Neville Johnson is sure his proposal will get off the ground, despite challenges.

02:22
The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

'An injustice had been done here' - Tim Shadbolt reflects on Bastion Point protest as anniversary is marked

The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ