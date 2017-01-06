Naked woman takes police on high speed chase after stealing cop car

A naked woman has taken police on a high speed chase in the US after stealing a police car.

Police were called to a petrol station in Gila Bend, Arizona earlier today after a call was made about a naked woman claiming to have been sexually assaulted.

When police officer Ben Henry turned up to the petrol station the naked woman became distressed and took off in his car.

According to ABC15, Mr Henry tried to stop the car by jumping on the hood before he was knocked off.

One of the witnesses of the incident, who stopped to offer help, let the officer take his vehicle in pursuit of the woman.

Alerting his colleagues to the incident, Mr Henry took off after the woman who was speeding down the motorway at 120km/h.

The woman's high speed escape came to a crashing end when she hit the police stop stick set up on the motorway.

She was taken to hospital for treatment.