Naked man shot by Melbourne police after pulling knife on officers

A naked man has been shot by police after he pulled a knife on officers who were called to a Melbourne home over family violence.

Police say officers were called to the Mulgrave home about 7.30am today and when they tried to arrest the man, he was naked, in a car revving loudly and driving erratically, assistant commissioner Glenn Weir told reporters.

Seven police officers confronted the man in his 20s, and after pepper spraying him, he was then shot and is now in hospital in a critical condition under police guard.

"At least two of the members have discharged their firearms, we're still working out the exact details," Mr Weir said.

"Given the briefing that I've had, I find it very hard to believe that police had any other option."

Police were called over reports a woman had been assaulted.

A woman at the scene was treated for minor lacerations, while no police were injured.

Investigators will look at whether drugs and alcohol were a factor.

The shooting happened the same day officers launched industrial action over a pay fight with the state government.

"How ironic on a day when police have had to confront a situation like this, they're also having to confront the Victorian state government for a fair go," police association secretary Wayne Gatt told reporters.