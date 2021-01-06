Naked fugitive who survived on snails found by fishermen in croc-infected waters in Darwin

A fugitive who ate snails to survive after becoming stuck in a croc-infested mangrove near Darwin was rescued by two friends who stumbled upon the surprising sight during a recent fishing trip.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Cam Faust and Kevin Joiner were laying traps for crabs in East Point near Darwin on Sunday when they heard a man calling for help.

"We heard this faint like 'ahhh, ahhhh' — [I said] to me mate 'is that guy saying help?' so we got a bit closer and said, 'I can see you'," Faust told 9News.

The men then came across a man clinging to branches.

Fully naked, dirty and covered with bug bites the man looked to be in bad shape.

"We thought he was having us on, taking the piss, and then we went closer and realised the severity," Faust said.

"Completely naked, cuts all over him, swollen feet, covered in mud."

The man told the duo he’d become lost on his way to a New Year’s Eve party days earlier and was now stuck.

He’d been eating snails to keep alive.

Giving him water and a pair of pants, the friends took the man back to town and called an ambulance.

Once the men were able to get help for the man, they discovered the real reason he’d become stuck in the Musgrove.

Luke Voskresensky, 40, was wanted on an arrest warrant for allegedly breaching bail over an armed robbery. He’d broken free from an ankle bracelet monitoring his whereabout before allegedly escaping.