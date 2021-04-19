TODAY |

Nadi, Lautoka will be locked down for two more weeks amid fears of Covid spread at Fijian funeral

Barbara Dreaver, 1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Fiji authorities will lock down cities Nadi and Lautoka for at least two more weeks after fears a Covid-positive case may have spread the virus at a funeral.

It comes after a woman tested positive for Covid-19 overnight. Source: 1 NEWS

In a media conference , rime Minister Frank Bainimarama says it is highly likely there will be more cases.

Authorities were put on alert after a soldier at a Nadi quarantine facility tested positive in a routine weekly test and it is believed he contracted the virus from a couple who had returned from India.

While he has not gone into the community, he came into contact with a 53-year-old maid who was cleaning his room after he returned there sooner than expected.

The woman returned back home and attended a two-day funeral which she travelled to in a mini van with other passengers.

Nadi, Fiji, on first day of Covid-19 lockdown Source: Supplied

Bainimarama says what is concerning is she had symptoms late last week but didn’t notify anyone or get tested.

“This situation is rapidly evolving and like we always have the Government will keep you updated every step of the way,” he said.

Anyone needing to go back into the lockdown areas have 24 hours to do so but wont be able to leave for two weeks. Only essential services will be open.

All schools around Fiji have had their holidays brought forward and are closed for three weeks from tomorrow, there are to be no religious gatherings and social distancing and contact tracing is to be activated.

