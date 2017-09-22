Mystery surrounds woman who fell to death from Sydney hotel balcony

Mystery surrounds the death of a woman who fell from a hotel balcony in Sydney's CBD a week ago.



Source: istock.com

Police are re-appealing for information from the public after the 45-year-old's body was found on a level one rooftop last Friday night.



There were reports the woman fell from the 10th floor balcony of the Sussex St hotel.



A 48-year-old man was arrested at the scene but later released.

