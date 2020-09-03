TODAY |

Mystery skateboarder sprays graffiti on historic Sydney statue - with bizarre message

Source:  AAP

A historic statue outside Sydney's Queen Victoria Building has been graffitied by a vape-loving skateboarder in broad daylight.

A man was seen graffitiing Sydney's Queen Victoria statue with the words "tit for tat" and "vape don't rape". Source: NSW Police Force

The man, clad in a colourful jumper adorned with an eye, painted "vape don't rape" and "tit 4 tat" on a statue of Queen Victoria about 4pm yesterday (local time).

The statue, originally from Ireland, is more than a hundred years old and has been at the entrance to the Queen Victoria Building since the 1980s.

Local police say they've also received reports of similar graffiti in other parts of the CBD and are investigating whether the incidents are linked.

They are appealing for anyone who may have seen the man in his 20s to come forward.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:40
Survivor confirms livestock ship carrying missing New Zealanders capsized, sunk in storm
2
Single crew member pulled from water after livestock ship with two Kiwis aboard vanishes
3
Newly released video shows New York police putting spit hood on Black man who died of asphyxiation
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
Hundreds of jobs expected to be cut at NZ Steel
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Nancy Pelosi says she was 'set up' to break Covid-19 restrictions by San Francisco hair salon

Poisoning of Russian opposition leader with nerve agent 'deeply troubling' - Winston Peters
01:24

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson confirms he has Covid-19

Embattled US Postal Service boss subpoenaed over delivery delays