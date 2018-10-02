Mystery caller sought over New Zealand firefighter killed in NSW

Detectives investigating the suspicious death of a New Zealand firefighter whose body was found on the side of the road in the New South Wales Hunter region nearly two years ago are appealing for an anonymous caller to come forward.

Soon after 5.30am on September 29, 2018, emergency services were called to Carrington Street at Glenridding, after a man's body was found on the side of the road.

The man was later identified as New Zealand firefighter Ian Pullen, 43, who had come to the Hunter region to help with bushfire efforts.

Investigators believe Pullen was hit by a vehicle between 4am and 5.30am that day.

An anonymous caller told police the vehicle involved returned to the scene and the occupants got out and checked on Pullen, who was at the stage still alive.

Police are now asking that caller to get back in touch.

A $350,000 (NZD$376,000) reward remains on offer for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Pullen's death

