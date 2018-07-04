 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Mystery Aussie punter claims $55 million prize with just seven days before cut off date

share

Source:

AAP

Almost six months after their numbers came up in a $A55 million lottery in Australia, the mystery winner has finally come forward, but the public is unlikely ever to know who they are or why they took so long.

The mystery winner stepped forward to claim the $A55 million Powerball draw today, seven days shy of the mega-payout being transferred to Victoria's State Revenue Office under unclaimed monies rules.

Selection of lottery balls.

Overseas lottery (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The ticket was bought at a suburban Melbourne newsagency by an unregistered player and the numbers came up on January 11.

Despite widespread calls for the winner to come forward, it took 175 days for the money to be claimed.

"Exactly who the winner is, where they've been and what they plan to do with their multimillion-dollar payday will forever remain a mystery," Powerball said in a statement.

"They have chosen to remain completely anonymous and celebrate in private."

Theories about what happened to the ticket, which was bought in Brunswick, abounded for months.

Some said the lucky ticket was lost at the bottom of a handbag or under a couch, while others claimed it had travelled overseas with a Greek holiday maker or was in the pocket of a foreigner returning from the Australian Open.

"It's fair to say this is the prize that has captured the imagination of the nation during the past five months," Powerball spokeswoman Bronnie Spencer said.

"Everyone has been wondering who the mystery winner is and also dreaming what they would do with the prize."

But the full story would probably never be known, she said.

"While the prize has been claimed, the mystery continues as the reason behind the delay in coming forward has not be revealed," Ms Spencer said.

"Nor will we know exactly how the winner's multimillion-dollar dreams have come true."

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Serious three-vehicle crash north of Wellington forces closure of State Highway One

00:28
2
Matthew Ramsey has lost his job and health professionals can't agree on a diagnosis.

Watch: Taranaki man talks about mystery illness that is eating away at his body

01:09
3
The pair’s chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

Watch: Winston Peters’ Ricky Martin reference lightens mood in Parliament during exchange with Simon Bridges


4
Chris Bush was shot dead at the Red Fox tavern just before midnight on the October 24 in 1987.

Identity of man accused of murdering publican at Waikato's Red Fox Tavern revealed


5
William Martin Wakefield

Name suppression lifts for man accused of murdering baby in Upper Hutt

01:09
The pair’s chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

Watch: Winston Peters’ Ricky Martin reference lightens mood in Parliament during exchange with Simon Bridges

The pair's chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

New Zealand's weather from January to June the story of 'two halves' - the warm and the wet

The latest number crunching from NIWA reveals some interesting statistics for the first half of the year.

04:17
Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.

World Cup Chat: ‘The rules are being re-written’ England defies history, logic to reach quarter-finals

Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.

William Martin Wakefield

Name suppression lifts for man accused of murdering baby in Upper Hutt

William Martin Wakefield is related to the five-month-old, but it is not his biological child.


00:15
England's players celebrate after defeated Colombia in a penalty shoot out during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Watch: England defy history, book World Cup quarter-final spot via dramatic penalty shootout against Colombia

The Three Lions have claimed a 4-3 shootout win to advance in Russia.