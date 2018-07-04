Mystery Aussie punter claims $55 million prize with just seven days before cut off date

Almost six months after their numbers came up in a $A55 million lottery in Australia, the mystery winner has finally come forward, but the public is unlikely ever to know who they are or why they took so long.

The mystery winner stepped forward to claim the $A55 million Powerball draw today, seven days shy of the mega-payout being transferred to Victoria's State Revenue Office under unclaimed monies rules.

Overseas lottery (file picture). Source: istock.com

The ticket was bought at a suburban Melbourne newsagency by an unregistered player and the numbers came up on January 11.

Despite widespread calls for the winner to come forward, it took 175 days for the money to be claimed.

"Exactly who the winner is, where they've been and what they plan to do with their multimillion-dollar payday will forever remain a mystery," Powerball said in a statement.

"They have chosen to remain completely anonymous and celebrate in private."

Theories about what happened to the ticket, which was bought in Brunswick, abounded for months.

Some said the lucky ticket was lost at the bottom of a handbag or under a couch, while others claimed it had travelled overseas with a Greek holiday maker or was in the pocket of a foreigner returning from the Australian Open.

"It's fair to say this is the prize that has captured the imagination of the nation during the past five months," Powerball spokeswoman Bronnie Spencer said.

"Everyone has been wondering who the mystery winner is and also dreaming what they would do with the prize."

But the full story would probably never be known, she said.

"While the prize has been claimed, the mystery continues as the reason behind the delay in coming forward has not be revealed," Ms Spencer said.