Mystery animal lurking in Poland tree identified as croissant by experts

Animal welfare officers in Poland were greeted with a tasty surprise when they were called out to reports of a strange animal lurking in a Krakow tree on Wednesday.

Croissant mistaken for animal in a Krakow tree. Source: Krakow Animal Welfare Society

Upon arrival the BBC reports the Krakow Animal Welfare Society (KAWS) discovered the animal was in fact a wayward croissant.

"People aren't opening their windows because they're afraid it will go into their house," the woman who reported the creature told KAWS.

The distressed woman said the animal had been in the tree for at least two days.

KAWS then asked whether the animal may just be a nesting bird.

She responded that it looked more like an iguana.

Once the animal welfare officers arrived on scene and identified it as a croissant - not an animal - they saw the humorous side of the incident and warned the public to err on the side of caution when reporting animal welfare issues.

