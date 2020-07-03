Mysterious death of 360 elephants in Botswana leaves experts baffled

The deaths of close to 400 elephants in Botswana has left experts and local government baffled.

An investigation into the mysterious deaths of 360 elephants is ongoing, but no cause of death has been determined as of yet.

Some of the mammals’ carcasses have been found in clusters around waterholes, while others have been found flat on their faces, conservationists say.

The situation has been unfolding since May of this year.