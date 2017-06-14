The mysterious case of the US student detained in North Korea: Months of 'quiet diplomacy' brought him back

It took months of "quiet diplomacy", a change in US presidents and an American diplomat's extraordinary, secret visit to Pyongyang to bring Otto Warmbier home.

US special envoy Joseph Yun was a household name to almost no one before Warmbier's return to Ohio, yet he joins an exceedingly short list of US officials to set foot in furtive North Korea in recent years.

New details that emerged yesterday about Yun's brief visit.

When Yun finally laid eyes on the comatose Warmbier in a North Korean hospital, it was the first time the US could verify his condition in person since his sentencing more than a year earlier, the State Department said.

For Yun, the trip was the culmination of a series of delicate and rare conversations between the US and North Korean officials that transpired since President Donald Trump took office.

Warmbier, 22, spent almost a year-and-a-half in captivity after being arrested in January 2016.

The North accused the University of Virginia student of entering the country under the guise of a tourist and plotting against the nation's unity with "the tacit connivance of the US government."

Paraded before the media a month later in Pyongyang, he tearfully apologised for attempting to steal a political banner from a staff-only section of his hotel.

What happened next, and how Warmbier ended up in a coma, is still unclear.

Warmbier's family said North Korea insists the coma was the result of botulism and a sleeping pill.

But the family has dismissed that explanation. Doctors treating him in the US said they found no evidence of botulism, but did find severe brain damage consistent with losing oxygen to the brain.

Though Warmbier supposedly had been in a coma for more than a year, the US didn't learn the full extent of his condition until Yun and the doctors saw him in a Pyongyang hospital.

Yun met with the North Korean ambassador to the UN in New York on June 6 and was told of Warmbier's medical status. Over the next days, officials said, Tillerson and Trump discussed the case.

Tillerson then dispatched Yun to North Korea "with the intent of bringing Otto back to the United States," according to a White House timeline.

It's unclear if Yun knew as he set off for North Korea that he'd be allowed to bring Warmbier home.

"I know the answer to that," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said - but then she wouldn't say. "Some of these, as I hope you can try to understand, are sensitive, diplomatic matters."

Yun boarded a private aircraft along with two doctors and arrived Monday in Pyongyang, where they were met by North Korean officials and saw Warmbier in a hospital. Yun demanded his release, the White House said. The next day, Warmbier was flown to a US base in Japan before making the longer journey to Ohio to be reunited with his family.



But Yun managed to see the other three detained Americans while in Pyongyang, providing the US with much-sought information about their condition.