Myanmar navy ship, fishermen find bodies in search for military plane

Source:

Associated Press

Fishermen joined navy and air force personnel overnight in recovering bodies and aircraft parts from the sea off Myanmar, where a military plane carrying 122 people including 15 children crashed a day earlier, officials said.

Over 100 people were on board the flight, including soldiers and their families.
Source: 1 NEWS

The four-engine Chinese-made Y-8 turboprop aircraft had left Myeik, also known as Mergui, heading for Yangon on a route over the Andaman Sea.

It was raining, but not heavily, at the time contact was lost with it at 1.35pm. Wednesday local time, when it was southwest of the city of Dawei, formerly known as Tavoy.

Overnight, the bodies of 31 people, 21 women, eight children and two men, had been recovered, said military spokesman General Myat Min Oo.

All of the bodies were taken to a military hospital in Dawei, which was visited by some of the victims' relatives.

One of them, Ma Mon, said her 32-year-old daughter Zin Wai Aung had been married to a military officer, but had gone on the flight without him.

"She went on the plane with her three-month-old son. Both of them died," she said. "That was my beautiful grandson."

In many cases, the bodies were not recovered whole, an officer involved in the recovery operation said.

More than 1,000 people, including volunteers from dozens of community mutual aid societies with their vehicles, had gathered yesterday on the beach at San Hlan village in Laung Lone township, which served as a landing point for recovery operations for the bodies.

The bodies, fetched from the sea and taken aboard large fishing vessels and navy ships, had been transferred to smaller boats which hauled them into shallow water at the beach, where soldiers put the body bags on stretchers and carried them to waiting trucks. 

The process had been delayed for several hours by heavy rain and choppy seas.

Local fishermen joined nine navy ships, five military aircraft and three helicopters in the search, the military spokesman said.

One of the first finds by the searchers was of two life jackets, bodies and an aircraft wheel in the sea west of Laung Lone, he announced earlier.

The area is about 700 kilometers north of the last primary radar contact with Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, which vanished on a flight from Malaysia to Beijing on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board.

That plane is believed to have flown far off course and crashed into a remote area of the southern Indian Ocean.

