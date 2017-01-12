 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'My yard is an ocean' - devastating storm brings heavy rain, floods and snow to Northern California

share

Source:

Associated Press

Rescue workers used boats and firetrucks to evacuate dozens of Northern California residents from their flooded homes today as a drought-busting series of storms began to move out of the region.

Dozens were evacuated after flood waters rose up to 1.5m in some areas in Northern California today.
Source: Associated Press

Reports of the flooding started overnight as water from a quickly rising creek in the small rural town of Hollister deluged homes.

Torrents of rain gushed down the street even after rescuers finished evacuating residents more than seven hours later.

Some homes had mudlines about 1.5 metres high, marking how far the water rose.

The water by that time was receding but still waist-deep in places.

Forecasters said precipitation would continue through tomorrow, but the brunt of the back-to-back systems fueled by an "atmospheric river" weather phenomenon had passed after delivering the heaviest rain in a decade to parts of Northern California and Nevada.

The massive rain and snowfall that prompted a rare blizzard warning in parts of the Sierra Nevada mountains is helping much of Northern California recover from a six-year drought.
 

Related

North America

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:16
1
7 News' Michael Scanlan asked Erica O’Donnell to spell her "first and last". She took it a bit literally.

Watch: 'No one has ever done that' - Australian reporter loses it after woman's hilarious interview fail

00:40
2
For one user the chair that doubles as a pool toy doesn't fill with air easily and crumples when it's sat on.

'We just found it really difficult': Video shows Wellington woman's air lounger refusing to inflate, then goes pop


00:31
3
Chiefs coach Dave Rennie reveals an incident happened during training at a public park yesterday.

Video: Chiefs players given parking tickets accused of making 'inappropriate comments' to female parking wardens

00:15
4
The hole, a geothermic storm, has the power to disrupt earth's power grid.

What's happened to the sun? NASA animation shows breathtaking black hole slicing through sun


00:29
5
Adams' late block allowed his teammates to seal the crucial three points that defeated the Grizzlies 103-95.

Watch: Steven Adams comes up with huge match-turning play in final minutes against Grizzlies

02:10
The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

Bill English pays his respects to Kiwis killed on the Western Front during WW1

The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

03:30
Eight speakers are on the ice for TedX as part of the Scott Base 60th anniversary celebrations.

Antarctica puts on a very special show for an eclectic bunch set to mark a major milestone

Eight speakers are on the ice for TedX as part of the Scott Base 60th anniversary celebrations.

00:46
The Kiwi pop star is on the icy continent for a TEDx talk raising awareness of climate change.

Watch: Kiwi singer Gin Wigmore's tent building in Antarctica doesn't go quite to plan

Wigmore declared that her effort to pitch a tent was such a disaster she would leave it for someone else to sleep in.

00:40
For one user the chair that doubles as a pool toy doesn't fill with air easily and crumples when it's sat on.

'We just found it really difficult': Video shows Wellington woman's air lounger refusing to inflate, then goes pop

Amid warnings of their use in water and growing quality concerns, a pair's hilarious attempt to inflate one ends in disaster.


00:38
The man's actions have been condemned by Water Safety New Zealand, who say it is "extremely high risk".

Video: Boogie-boarder takes death-defying ride down Huka Falls, as shocked sightseers watch on

Water Safety NZ's CEO said the man's actions were "extremely high risk".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ