'My yard is an ocean' - devastating storm brings heavy rain, floods and snow to Northern California

Rescue workers used boats and firetrucks to evacuate dozens of Northern California residents from their flooded homes today as a drought-busting series of storms began to move out of the region.

Reports of the flooding started overnight as water from a quickly rising creek in the small rural town of Hollister deluged homes.

Torrents of rain gushed down the street even after rescuers finished evacuating residents more than seven hours later.

Some homes had mudlines about 1.5 metres high, marking how far the water rose.

The water by that time was receding but still waist-deep in places.

Forecasters said precipitation would continue through tomorrow, but the brunt of the back-to-back systems fueled by an "atmospheric river" weather phenomenon had passed after delivering the heaviest rain in a decade to parts of Northern California and Nevada.