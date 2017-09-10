 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


'My vote just evolved seven times hahaha' - Aussies being sent multiple same-sex marriage survey forms

share

Source:

AAP

Voters have boasted of returning multiple same-sex marriage survey forms after receiving mail addressed to previous residents.

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull is one of those supporting a yes vote in an upcoming postal vote.
Source: Associated Press

A South Australian man tweeted: "Big ups to the seven people that haven't changed their enrolment info and their vote mail came to my house. My vote just evolved seven times hahaha."

A Victorian woman, who is engaged to be married to her female partner, tweeted about a similar situation: "I get SO much mail for previous people who lived in my house. Every damn one of these is being opened and sent back as yes."

AAP was seeking to verify whether the Twitter subscribers returned more than one form to the Australian Bureau of Statistics or destroyed the forms that were not in their name.

Postal ballots were sent out this morning in the highly controversial vote.
Source: 1 NEWS

The ABS is being sought for comment.

Related

Social Issues

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

3
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

00:15
4
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


00:27
Ama Agbeze introduced herself in style after her side's 62-55 loss in Hamilton.

'Tena koutou katoa' - England netball captain embraces Maori Language Week after Silver Ferns defeat

Ama Agbeze spoke in te reo after the match.

00:40
Kim Girbin has found the perfect family for TJ and Bella.

Watch: The beautiful moment Auckland woman with terminal cancer introduces her beloved dogs to new family

Kim Girbin has found the perfect family for TJ and Bella.


00:19
It's the cutest thing driving instructor Marylou Bruys has seen in her 17 years on the job.

Watch: The brilliant moment a Whakatane cop escorts a mother duck and ducklings across road in front of stunned learner driver

It's the cutest thing driving instructor Marylou Bruys has seen in her 17 years on the job.

00:58
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

The ABs prop was on a mission after reading a Kiwi scribe's critique. And he didn't miss.

00:51
Speaking in Greymouth today Ms Ardern says the policy flip-flop was her call.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's 'call' to U-turn on Labour's tax policy in response to voters' calls for 'certainty'

Speaking in Greymouth today Ms Ardern says the policy flip-flop was her call.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 