'My vote just evolved seven times hahaha' - Aussies being sent multiple same-sex marriage survey forms

Voters have boasted of returning multiple same-sex marriage survey forms after receiving mail addressed to previous residents.



A South Australian man tweeted: "Big ups to the seven people that haven't changed their enrolment info and their vote mail came to my house. My vote just evolved seven times hahaha."



A Victorian woman, who is engaged to be married to her female partner, tweeted about a similar situation: "I get SO much mail for previous people who lived in my house. Every damn one of these is being opened and sent back as yes."



AAP was seeking to verify whether the Twitter subscribers returned more than one form to the Australian Bureau of Statistics or destroyed the forms that were not in their name.

