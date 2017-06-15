'My mum is missing' - desperate families search for missing Londoners following tower fire

Families of those living in a London apartment building which was completely incinerated yesterday are frantically trying to locate their loved ones.

Source: Twitter

Images have been appearing online of those who are believed to have been in Grenfell Tower while it burned yesterday.

"My 13 year old niece Jessi has become separated from her family during evacuation," one woman wrote on Twitter.

"Missing Khadija Saye and her mother Mary," wrote another.

The number missing is unknown but so far authorities have confirmed 12 people have been killed while 79 others are injured.

Up to 600 people lived in 120 apartments in the Grenfell Tower.

After announcing the updated death toll of 12, Cmdr. Stuart Cundy said that "we believe this number will sadly increase."