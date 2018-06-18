 

'My moon and back' - father of Queensland girl hit by car posts heartbreaking tribute

AAP

The father of Queensland girl Indie Armstrong has posted a heartbreaking message on Facebook after the six-year-old was killed by an out-of-control car in a shopping centre car park.

Indie Armstrong.

Indie Armsrong

"My moon and back," Jason Armstrong has written on his Facebook page, above a treasured black and white portrait photo of his smiling girl, who died after she was hit by an elderly driver on Sunday.

Support is flooding in for Sunshine Coast couple Jason and Emily Armstrong, whose other daughter, Lily, 8, was also injured, along with the girls' grandmother, 57.

The family was on a pedestrian crossing at the Nambour Mill Village complex when an 86-year-old woman lost control of her car and hit them at speed, while in reverse.

Emily Armstrong watched the catastrophic scene unfold but escaped injury.

Witnesses have said the car was "going like a bullet", and it appeared the elderly driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

Local families rugged up against the cold on Sunday night to attend a candlelight vigil for Indie.

And a gofundme page set up to cover funeral and medical expenses has so far attracted almost AU$28,000 in donations.

Ryan Hansen was among the emergency services workers called to the scene, and gave a sense of the chaos.

"As the paramedic crew who worked on Indie and her family before transporting her to hospital we saw first hand how distressing it was for the family so I'm hoping the money raised through this goes some way to providing comfort in these difficult times," Mr Hansen wrote on the gofundme page.

