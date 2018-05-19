'My heart is ripped out' - Texas community holds vigil for school shooting victims

The community of Santa Fe gathered for a vigil to honour the victims of today's shooting at Santa Fe High School.

A 17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at a Houston-area high school on Friday, killing 10 people, most of them students, authorities said.

It was the nation's deadliest such attack since the massacre in Florida that gave rise to a campaign by teens for gun control.

The suspected shooter, who was in custody on murder charges, also had explosive devices that were found in the school and nearby, said Governor Greg Abbott, who called the assault "one of the most heinous attacks that we've ever seen in the history of Texas schools."

Investigators offered no immediate motive for the shooting.