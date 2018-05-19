 

'My heart is ripped out' - Texas community holds vigil for school shooting victims

The community of Santa Fe gathered for a vigil to honour the victims of today's shooting at Santa Fe High School.

It was the nation's deadliest such attack since the Florida massacre in February.
A 17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at a Houston-area high school on Friday, killing 10 people, most of them students, authorities said.

It was the nation's deadliest such attack since the massacre in Florida that gave rise to a campaign by teens for gun control.

Carlos Rodriguez, a Douglas student, expressed his sympathy for those killed in the Santa Fe High School shooting.
The suspected shooter, who was in custody on murder charges, also had explosive devices that were found in the school and nearby, said Governor Greg Abbott, who called the assault "one of the most heinous attacks that we've ever seen in the history of Texas schools."

Investigators offered no immediate motive for the shooting.

The governor said the assailant intended to kill himself but gave up and told police that he did not have the courage to take his own life.

