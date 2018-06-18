 

'My heart just dropped' - Father of four children killed in Western Australia suspected murder-suicide describes the moment he found out about tragedy

The father of the four children killed in a suspected family murder-suicide in Western Australia has told a television program he wants changes in how court orders are monitored and enforced.

Aaron Cockman's four children and his estranged wife were killed at Osmington on May 11.
Peter Miles, 61, his 58-year-old wife Cynda, their daughter Katrina, 35, and her four children - daughter Taye, 13, and sons Rylan, 12, Arye, 10, and Kadyn, eight - were found dead at Forever Dreaming Farm in Osmington, near Margaret River, on May 11.

Three guns licensed to Mr Miles were found at the hobby farm and the family all suffered gunshot wounds.

Speaking on Seven Network's Sunday Night program, father Aaron Cockman described the moment he found out his children had been killed.

"I'm working on a job site, I look at my phone and I just hear this message – the police are saying 'can we talk to you?'

"The concreters are still there. They hear on Triple J (radio station) – 'Did you hear? Four kids and three adults died'. My heart just dropped and I said, 'Yeah I think that's my kids.'"

"The police are arrived, and I said, 'Is it true, is it my kids?' and they said 'yes'."

Mr Cockman, who was estranged from the family, has Sunday Night he believes Peter Miles killed his family as he had wanted to kill himself but did not want them to suffer.

"It solves the problem. It solves his problem. How do I get rid of myself without everyone, all the kids suffering," he told the program.

Mr Cockman said the deaths came after a two-year custody dispute over the kids, which resulted in court orders, including on where the kids should live.

If those orders - which the program said it could not detail because of restrictions on reporting Family Court matters - had been followed, Mr Cockman said he thought his kids would still be alive.

"Yes. Definitely," Mr Cockman told the program.

The father told Sunday Night he believed the costly and lengthy custody dispute helped push Mr Miles over the edge.

Mr Cockman wants quicker decisions and an easier way for some court orders to be monitored and enforced, the program said.

"Out of this situation, if I can make things change... it's better for every... for the kids," Mr Cockman said.

"It's better for dads, mums.

"And I'm going to put all my effort into that. I've got nothing else now."

Where can I get help?

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
Lifeline – 0800 543 354
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
Samaritans – 0800 726 666
Healthline – 0800 611 116
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz
The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626
SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed
OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity
 

