'Where is my child?' Search continues for Thai students trapped in flooded cave

Anguished parents of 12 members of a boys' soccer team missing in a flooded cave in northern Thailand were spending a third night without their children Monday (overnight NZT) as water continued to rise in the sprawling caverns, forcing rescuers led by elite navy divers to suspend their search.

Twelve boys and their coach were trapped when a rainstorm flooded a stream at the cave entrance.
Officials said pouring rain caused parts of the cave to flood with at least 5 meters of water but that they believe the boys are still alive.

The boys, aged 11-15, are believed to have entered the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province with their 25-year-old coach late Saturday afternoon, local time.

A mother reported that her son did not return from soccer practice that day, setting off the search.

The rising water frustrated efforts by the rescuers, including navy SEALs, to search farther in the cave, which is thought to be about 6-8 kilometers long and contain some large chambers.

By Monday evening, officials made the call to temporarily pull out.

"We went in a few kilometers and were able to enter a second chamber behind the entrance. In that chamber, there was an area where I saw shoes and bags left behind on the ground. We believe the students have gone further in," said Lt. Naponwath Homsai, a SEAL team member.

Twelve boys and their soccer coach are believed to have entered the cave late Saturday afternoon.
Parents waited overnight in tents outside the cave entrance as rain continued to pour down.

Medics sat in a nearby tent as a few floodlights burned in the front chambers of the cave.

Bicycles, backpacks and soccer cleats left behind by the boys remained at the entrance of the cave.

Mothers and other relatives held a prayer session last night at the entrance, where there is a shrine with a statue of the Buddha.

They laid flowers and then some walked inside, where their cries could be heard echoing off the walls.

"My son, come on out! I am waiting for you here!" one woman cried.

Another kneeled down near the bicycles and prayed, asking "Where is my child?"

