'Mutton-headed mugwump' - Boris Johnson serves up another classic quote with attack on opposition leader

UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson has criticised opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on their differing stance over military action in Syria, but did so in a slightly unusual fashion.

Yesterday Mr Johnson said the UK will probably join the United States in further military action against Syria if asked to do so, whether or not Parliament gets a vote on it.

Johnson said it would be "very difficult to say no" if the US sought British help for a military mission against the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

He contrasted the stance to that of Mr Corbyn, a foreign-policy dove who wants Britain to give up its nuclear weapons.



Writing in The Sun newspaper, Johnson called Corbyn "a mutton-headed old mugwump" with "no grasp of the need for this country to be strong in the world".

A mugwump is a term for a person who has aloof stances, especially in terms of party politics.

Corbyn said he would not be "reduced to personal name-calling," and said the priority for Syria was finding a political solution to the conflict.