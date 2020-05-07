TODAY |

Mutated coronavirus strain threatens effectiveness of future vaccines

A global research group has warned that a mutated strain of the coronavirus may undermine efforts to create a vaccine.

Their study, yet to be peer reviewed, found it is more contagious and has become the world's most dominant form.

That could be an issue for the many teams working on a vaccine based on the original virus.

That's because many focus on essentially teaching our immune system to recognise the virus spikes, and then attack.

But on the mutated virus the spikes are different, which could make the vaccines less effective.            

The researchers don't think the new strain is more deadly but it could re-infect people who already had the original virus.

