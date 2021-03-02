'It must be quite alarming' – Queen Elizabeth pokes fun at a new statue of herself unveiled in Australia

The Queen has showcased her sense of humour by poking a little fun at herself after South Australia unveiled a statue in her honour.

The 94-year-old held a video meeting with the Governor and Premier of South Australia, who briefed the monarch on developments in the region, including the vaccination rollout and lifting of restrictions.

She was then shown the new statue of herself recently installed in the grounds of the state’s Government House and was informed it’s become the most popular spot for visitors to take photos.

“It must be quite alarming to suddenly see it out of the window,” the chuckling monarch said.

“You’d think, gracious, has she arrived unexpectedly!"

Sculptor Robert Hannaford presented the Queen with a miniature model of the life size statue, which will be sent to her as a memento.

"Oh, that’s very kind,” she said

“I’m glad it’s not quite as big as the original statue.”