TODAY |

'It must be quite alarming' – Queen Elizabeth pokes fun at a new statue of herself unveiled in Australia

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The Queen has showcased her sense of humour by poking a little fun at herself after South Australia unveiled a statue in her honour.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Queen showcased her sense of humour by poking a little fun at herself after South Australia unveiled a statue in her honour.

The 94-year-old held a video meeting with the Governor and Premier of South Australia, who briefed the monarch on developments in the region, including the vaccination rollout and lifting of restrictions.

She was then shown the new statue of herself recently installed in the grounds of the state’s Government House and was informed it’s become the most popular spot for visitors to take photos.

“It must be quite alarming to suddenly see it out of the window,” the chuckling monarch said.

“You’d think, gracious, has she arrived unexpectedly!"

Sculptor Robert Hannaford presented the Queen with a miniature model of the life size statue, which will be sent to her as a memento.

"Oh, that’s very kind,” she said

“I’m glad it’s not quite as big as the original statue.”

The virtual meeting comes on the day her husband Prince Philip was transferred to another London hospital to continue treatment for an infection.

World
Royalty
Australia
Daniel Faitaua
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland KFC worker with Covid-19 says she was never told to isolate, wants apology from PM
2
MIT students victims of cyber bullying after revelation man with Covid-19 attended campus
3
Should a brand new city be built in New Zealand to take pressure off housing market?
4
Auckland University student taken to hospital 'very unwell' returns negative Covid-19 test
5
Government launches independent review into Pharmac
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:47

Immersive virtual reality tech helps Australian firefighters prepare for risky scenarios
00:25

Brazilian variant of Covid-19 discovered in UK for first time
00:29

Prince Harry tells Oprah split from royal life was 'unbelievably tough' for him and Meghan

Scott Morrison under pressure to stand aside senior cabinet minister accused of rape