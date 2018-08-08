Muslim group plans to sue US over terror watch list system

A Muslim civil rights organisation says it's filing a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the US federal government's terror watch list system.
Gadeir Abbas, a senior attorney with the Council on American-Islamic Relations, says the group plans to file the lawsuit today in federal court in Greenbelt, Maryland, on behalf of more than 10 Muslim travellers who allege they faced harassment at airports and suffered other consequences because of being placed on a terror watch list. None of the plaintiffs have been charged with or convicted of a terrorism-related crime.
Abbas says defendants will include the Department of Homeland Security, the Transportation Security Administration and other government agencies.
The suit will claim the travellers' due process rights were violated.
The agencies Abbas named did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.