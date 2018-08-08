 

Muslim group plans to sue US over terror watch list system

Associated Press
A Muslim civil rights organisation says it's filing a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the US federal government's terror watch list system.

Gadeir Abbas, a senior attorney with the Council on American-Islamic Relations, says the group plans to file the lawsuit today in federal court in Greenbelt, Maryland, on behalf of more than 10 Muslim travellers who allege they faced harassment at airports and suffered other consequences because of being placed on a terror watch list. None of the plaintiffs have been charged with or convicted of a terrorism-related crime.

Abbas says defendants will include the Department of Homeland Security, the Transportation Security Administration and other government agencies.

The suit will claim the travellers' due process rights were violated.

The agencies Abbas named did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

US CUSTOM AND BORDER PROTECTION
US Customs and Border Protection sign (file picture). Source: istock.com
AAP
The $70 million ($77 million NZD) Oz Lotto jackpot - the biggest in five years - has gone off, with an entry from NSW and one from Victoria taking out $35 million ($39 million NZD) each.

A man from Lithgow was "blown away" when he found out about his won, but the Victorian winner is still unknown.

"Oh fair dinkum? You're kidding?! That is the best news I've had in a long time. Hallelujah!" the Lithgow winner, aged in his 50s, said when told of his win.

"It goes without saying I'll be helping the kids out and I'm sure my retirement plans will be fast-tracked."

The mystery Victorian winner is being urged to check their entry.

Despite being registered, Oz Lotto couldn't contact the winner because their details were incomplete.

The winning entry was purchased online from Australia's official lotteries at thelott.com.

In addition to the two division one winning entries, more than 1.17 million prizes worth more than $26.4 million ($29 million NZD) were won in divisions two to seven across Australia.

Tuesday night's result ends eight weeks of jackpotting which saw Oz Lotto climb to $70 million ($77 million NZD)

Next Tuesday's jackpot is $2 million ($2.2 million NZD).

But it's not the end of a big lotteries week. Thursday's Powerball is at $80 million ($88 million NZD).

Australian Lotto balls Source: Twitter
Council votes to remove Trump star from Hollywood Walk of Fame

Associated Press
The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking the removal of Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the president's "disturbing treatment of women and other actions."

But the vote isn't likely to get the intended result. The tourist attraction is in neighbouring Los Angeles and it's run by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber President Leron Gubler tells the Los Angeles Times the chamber has never removed a star because each is considered part of the walk's "historic fabric."

The council vote came after a man used a pickax to destroy the star last month and was charged with a felony count of vandalism. The star, which has been repaired, recognised Mr Trump for his work on the reality show "The Apprentice."

West Hollywood is a decidedly anti-Trump city. Last spring Mayor John Duran declared it "Stormy Daniels Day" and gave a key to the city to the porn actress who is suing Trump over a confidentiality agreement for an affair she claims they had.

FILE - This July 25, 2018, file photo shows Donald Trump's vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump's "disturbing treatment of women and other actions." (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Donald Trump's vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Source: Associated Press
