Musk talking with Saudi fund to take Tesla private

Associated Press
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund would be the main source of money for Tesla CEO Elon Musk's grand plan to take the company private, but the deal isn't done yet, Musk disclosed in a blog on Monday.

The fund approached Musk about going private multiple times during the past two years, and Musk says he left a July 31 meeting with no question that the deal would be closed. That's why he tweeted on Aug. 7 that the funding had been secured, Musk wrote. The fund itself has not publicly commented on the possibility of a deal.

Under the proposal, only investors who don't want to remain with a private company would be paid and funding for the deal would come from Tesla stock, not debt. Musk wrote that he expects about one-third of shareholders to take an offer of $420 per share, making the buyouts worth roughly $23.6 billion.

Musk's blog was posted before the markets opened Monday, and there was little reaction from investors. Shares were up 2 cents to $355.51 in morning trading.

Musk wrote that at the July 31 meeting, the fund's managing director "strongly expressed his support" for taking the electric car and solar panel maker private. "I understood from him that no other decision makers were needed and that they were eager to proceed," Musk wrote in the blog.

But the deal appeared to be far from finished. Since the meeting, the men have continued discussions and the managing director has expressed support "subject to financial and other due diligence and their internal review process for obtaining approvals," Musk wrote.

The wealth fund recently bought nearly 5 percent of Tesla's shares.

Musk wrote that he made the Aug. 7 announcement because he had talked to large investors about his desire to take the company private. "It wouldn't be right to share information about going private with just our largest investors without sharing the same information with all investors at the same time," he wrote.

He wrote that in the blog and the Aug. 7 tweet that he was speaking for himself as a potential bidder for the company.

Musk also wrote that the Saudis are interested in the company because they want to diversify away from oil.

He also is in talks with other investors because he wants Tesla to continue to have a "broad investor base," he wrote.

speaks onstage at Elon Musk Answers Your Questions! during SXSW at ACL Live on March 11, 2018 in Austin, Texas.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Source: Associated Press
Kiwi arrested in Bali for tripping up motorcyclist while hailing a cab

1 NEWS
A New Zealander living in Western Australia has been arrested in Bali after he says he accidentally tripped up a motorcyclist while putting his arm out to hail a taxi.

Matthew Isaih, who works as a security guard in WA's Pilbara region, posted on Facebook that he was in Bali with his partner and young daughter for his cousin's wedding, and the family was due to fly out yesterday morning.

Mr Isaih says he was at a nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning and tried to hail a cab by putting his arm out, but accidentally 'clothes lined' a motorbike rider.

Mr Isaih says he was mobbed by locals claiming he did it on purpose, and he was arrested for attempted murder.

He claims Kuta police officers won’t allow him to contact the New Zealand or Australian embassy and says police are asking for a $A7000  bribe to have him released, or else they’ll process his charge and send him to prison.

According to information provided to 1 NEWS by a Nine News reporter in Perth, Mr Isaih has his phone in his cell and is using Facebook to talk to family and friends.

One friend says he sent him $A5000 to help but is struggling to get rest of the money together.

Mr Isaih's mother, Wendy Clark, who's also in Bali, said in a radio interview: "It is very distressing to see my son in a one-metre cell on the floor. There's urine and it's flea-infested. 

"He's not allowed a seat, he hasn't got a bed and I am not leaving Bali until I get my baby out of there. I really need a lawyer there at 3pm (today) to help us negotiate, and that is not corrupt."

People relax at a Bali beach. Source: 1 NEWS
Turkish central bank tries to contain currency crisis

Associated Press
Turkey's central bank announced a series of measures today to free up cash for banks as the country grapples with a currency crisis sparked by concerns over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies and a trade and diplomatic dispute with the United States.

The Turkish lira has nosedived over the past week and tumbled another 7 per cent today as the central bank's measures failed to restore investor confidence.

The currency hit a record low of 7.23 per US dollar late on Sunday after Erdogan, in a series of speeches over the week, showed no sign of backing down in the standoff against the United States, a NATO ally.

Erdogan ruled out the possibility of higher interest rates, which economists say are needed to stabilise the currency. And he threatened to seek new alliances and partners and warned of drastic measures if businesses withdraw foreign currency from banks.

The lira recovered some of its losses after Berat Albayrak, the country's finance chief — and Erdogan's son-in-law — said late Sunday that the government had readied an "action plan" to ease market concerns, without elaborating.

He also said the government had no plans to seize foreign currency deposits or convert deposits to the Turkish lira.

Today, the Central Bank said in a statement a series of steps to "provide all the liquidity the banks need."

The moves are meant to grease the financial system, ease any worries about trouble at banks and keep them providing loans to people and businesses.

In times of high uncertainty, banks tend to shy away from lending to each other. A so-called credit crunch, a lack of daily liquidity, can cause a bank to collapse.

The lira has dropped some 45 per cent this year.

The dispute with the US has centred on the continued detention of an American pastor who is on trial for espionage and terror-related charges.

The US has responded by slapping financial sanctions on two ministers and later doubled steel and aluminium tariffs on Turkey.

A Turkish man leaves a currency exchange shop in Ankara, Turkey.
Source: Associated Press
