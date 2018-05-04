 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Musk company to build Chicago-to-O'Hare express transport

share

Source:

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The Boring Company, founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has been selected to build a high-speed underground transportation system that it says will whisk passengers from downtown Chicago to O'Hare International Airport in mere minutes.

speaks onstage at Elon Musk Answers Your Questions! during SXSW at ACL Live on March 11, 2018 in Austin, Texas.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Source: Associated Press

Each electric vehicle in the proposed tunnel system will carry eight to 16 people and travel at speeds of 125 to 150 mph (200 to 240 kph), the company said on its&nbsp;website.

The Boring Company said it will fund the project in its entirety, and that it plans to collect ticket and advertising revenue. No information has been released about estimated construction costs or when construction might begin.

"Neither our mayor, nor Elon Musk, is a patient man, so we expect to start negotiations immediately and construction as soon as possible, and we'll be putting this project online in the near future," Deputy Mayor Robert Rivkin said Thursday.

Announcing the agreement Wednesday night, Adam Collins, a spokesman for Mayor Rahm Emanuel, said the journey will take approximately 12 minutes. That compares to the roughly 40 minutes it currently takes to make it from O'Hare to the city via the Chicago Transportation Authority's Blue Line train. The alternative — by road — can take even longer.

"Bringing Chicago's economic engines closer together will keep the city on the cutting edge of progress, create thousands of good-paying jobs and strengthen our great city for future generations," Emanuel said in the news release. "This transformative project will help Chicago write the next chapter in our legacy of innovation and invention."

Rivkin said the estimated fare will be $20 to $25 per ride, which is significantly less than a taxi ride to or from the airport. A Blue Line ticket from O'Hare costs $5.

Last summer,&nbsp;Musk touted&nbsp;a possible high-speed tunnel project connecting Washington, D.C., and New York.

Musk's flagship electric car company Tesla Inc. struggled last year to turn an annual profit for the first time in its 15 years of doing business. Musk&nbsp;announced Tuesdaythat Tesla would be laying off about 3,600 workers mainly from its salaried ranks as it slashes costs. He said the cuts amount to about 9 percent of the company's workforce of 40,000.

At the company's annual shareholder meeting earlier this month, Musk said he expected the Palo Alto, California, company to post a quarterly profit during the July-September period. For nearly all of its history, Tesla has put up losses while investing heavily in technology, manufacturing plants and an extensive car-charging network.

Musk's claims that his Tesla models are the safest cars on the road&nbsp;have come under some scrutiny&nbsp;, in particular the Autopilot semi-autonomous driving system. The Model S sedan scored the highest numerical rating of any vehicle in crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Model X was the first SUV to get a five-star rating in every category.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:25
1
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Watch: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


01:21
2
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

Most read story: 'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion


3
Melbourne, Australia - November 19, 2012: Qantas Airways Airbus A380 registered VH-OQF takes off as QF93 to Los Angeles (LAX) from Melbourne International Airport at Tullamarine, Victoria.

Qantas jet nosedives for 'terrifying' 10 seconds after encountering turbulence from another aircraft

4

'Please give him a chance' - dog found abandoned with heartbreaking letter in Sydney after owners couldn't afford to treat skin condition

5

Michael Cheika slams Irish commentator for describing David Pocock as being a 'cancer on the game'

01:46
The evidence suggests police are correctly recording fewer than five per cent of crimes involving firearms in their national database.

Police under-reporting more than 95 per cent of gun crimes - investigation

An internal investigation exposed major failings in police reporting over a three-month period.

01:21
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

Most read story: 'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion

Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage approved the expansion of the existing Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne.

01:58
Kelvin Davis called the gym proposal an "ugly solution", but one that could occur following a natural disaster.

Corrections Minister's 'worst case scenario' of prisoners sleeping on gym floors sparks shock and surprise

Kelvin Davis has floated the idea just a day after a scaled-down plan for Waikeria Prison was unveiled.


01:42
Trevor Mallard asked the MPs if it was his responsibility for members losing the translation ear pieces, to which some yelled, ‘yes’.

Watch: 'It's a matter of turning it on' - Speaker tells off MPs over ear pieces, asks Winston Peters to practise being 'kind' before taking up Acting PM role

The incident occurred after MP Gerry Brownlee interrupted Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis, who was speaking in Te Reo Māori.

01:35
Lance Carter has spoken out as figures show more fatal crashes last year involved drugged drivers than drunk drivers.

'I would do anything to get drug testing in this country' says man whose partner and best mate died when drugged driver ploughed into them

Lance Carter has spoken out as figures show more fatal crashes last year involved drugged drivers than drunk drivers.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 