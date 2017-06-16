 

'Music was my escape'- plane crash survivor who suffered terrible burns wows America's Got Talent judges

A woman who survived a plane crash has wowed the judges of America's Got Talent with her stunning rendition of an Ed Sheeran song.

Kechi Okwuchi was one of two survivors of a Nigerian plane crash in 2005.
Source: America’s Got Talent

Kechi Okwuchi was one of two people to survive a crash which claimed the lives of 107 passengers on board a Nigerian plane in 2005.

Kechi was 16 at time of the crash and suffered significant burns all over her body.

The 27-year-old has endured 100 surgeries because of her burns.

Now living in Houston, Texas, Kechi auditioned for America’s Got Talent, telling the judges music helped her following the accident.

"Lying down in the hospital bed with bandages from head to foot, music was my escape, that’s why it means so much to me," she said.

"I was completely covered in burns, but I had a pulse…I sang every single day.

"What happened to me was horrible," she said. "But I refuse to let it define me. Instead, I draw strength from it."

Kechi sang Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud for her audition which brought the judges to their feet and also sent her through to the next round.

