Murdered Brisbane woman Hannah Clarke and children laid to rest in moving funeral

A young mother and her children, murdered in a horrific act of domestic violence, have been remembered as a quartet who lived life to the fullest.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The funeral for Hannah Clarke and her children Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey took place yesterday, three weeks after the actions of her estranged husband Rowan Baxter sent shock waves across Australia.

Their remains were laid to rest in a single white coffin, adorned with pink flowers, with Ms Clarke's parents Lloyd and Suzanne Clarke surrounded by family, friends and supporters.

Her younger brother, Nat, told the packed Brisbane church he had loved his "amazing sister" from the moment he was born, and described them not as siblings, but as best friends.

"Hannah was the greatest mum to walk the earth," he said.

Mr Clarke said his sister had been looking forward to finally being happy after leaving her husband and starting to rebuild her life.

"I am so sorry I couldn't protect you," he added.

He described his nieces and nephew as beautiful children who reflected their mum.

"Aaliyah, you were everything a big sister should be, brave, strong and quite bossy," Mr Clarke said.

"Laianah, you were the ratbag, the little middle. There was so much of Hannah in you. You were beautiful, sweet and caring with an amazing imagination. You were the sweetest kid and a beautiful mermaid.

"Trey, mother's little man and her best surprise."

Mourners sobbed throughout the service, with some called forward to place colourful butterfly stickers similar to a tattoo of Ms Clarke's on the casket.

Among those paying tribute to the young mum, was friend Lou Farmer.

"Han was the best role model for her daughters; she knew her worth," Ms Farmer said.

"Hannah, the impact you had on people shows how special you are."

Childhood friend Nikki Brooks said it was hard to remember her life before she met Ms Clarke when the pair were kids.

"You had my back and without a shadow of a doubt I would have laid down my life for you and I am so, so sorry I could not protect you

"Our lives are forever changed because of you."

She said the fitness instructor left a legacy of love and not a day would pass without her thinking of her friend.

The four were murdered when Baxter set the car they were in alight as Ms Clarke was on the morning school run.

The attack intensified calls for greater efforts to bring an end to domestic violence.

Hannah was on fire as she leapt from the driver's seat of her car, screaming "he's poured petrol on me" and people rushed to try to put out the flames.

She died in hospital hours later with burns to 97 per cent of her body.

Friends of Hannah told AAP she had been too scared to leave Baxter, who controlled every part of her life, as she feared he would harm her and the children.