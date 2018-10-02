TODAY |

Murder charges dropped against Australian pair over death of Kiwi firefighter

Andrew Macfarlane, 1 NEWS Australia Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Murder charges have been dropped against a man and a woman over the death of New Zealand firefighter Ian Pullen in NSW in 2018.

Ian Pullen. Source: 1 NEWS

Police alleged 29-year-old Joshua Knight mowed down the 43-year-old in his car - leaving him for dead in the Hunter Valley - before Nicole Mason struck him several times in the head.

Knight and Mason remain in custody, and are still facing serious charges.

It’s understood the cause of death was a significant factor in the decision to withdraw charges.

World
Crime and Justice
Australia
Andrew Macfarlane
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Fijians mourn their losses as Covid-19 misinformation spreads
2
Video shows shocking conditions Covid patients face in Fiji hospital
3
Savea 'clipped around the ear' for no mouthguard in Fiji Test
4
Calls to 'feed the 5 million first' before exporting NZ food
5
Investigation underway after train carriages drift apart on Auckland-Hamilton service
MORE FROM
World
MORE

NZ Post delivery van stolen in Napier

Couple charged after their gender reveal sparked California fire

Woman who drove Constable Hunt's killer from shooting says she was threatened

Jeff Bezos' comments on his workers after spaceflight draws rebuke