Murder charges dropped against Australian pair over death of Kiwi firefighter

Murder charges have been dropped against a man and a woman over the death of New Zealand firefighter Ian Pullen in NSW in 2018.
Ian Pullen. Source: 1 NEWS
Police alleged 29-year-old Joshua Knight mowed down the 43-year-old in his car - leaving him for dead in the Hunter Valley - before Nicole Mason struck him several times in the head.
Knight and Mason remain in custody, and are still facing serious charges.
It’s understood the cause of death was a significant factor in the decision to withdraw charges.