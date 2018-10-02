Murder charges dropped against Australian pair over death of Kiwi firefighter

Murder charges have been dropped against a man and a woman over the death of New Zealand firefighter Ian Pullen in NSW in 2018.

Ian Pullen. Source: 1 NEWS

Police alleged 29-year-old Joshua Knight mowed down the 43-year-old in his car - leaving him for dead in the Hunter Valley - before Nicole Mason struck him several times in the head.

Knight and Mason remain in custody, and are still facing serious charges.