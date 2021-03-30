Murder charge for Sydney woman after husband stabbed in neck while sons were at home

A woman has been charged with murder over the stabbing death of a man at a home in Sydney's southwest.



NSW Police say they were called to the home on Rickard Road in Bankstown at 2.15pm on Sunday after a 49-year-old man received a stab wound to the neck.



The man had already died by the time they arrived and a 37-year-old woman was taken to Bankstown Hospital under police guard.



Upon her release from hospital yesterday, the woman was charged with murder and refused bail to appear at Bankstown Local Court today.



Detective Chief Inspector Darren Sly confirmed the incident was domestic violence-related and said two children were present when it took place.



He said the 49-year-old man had previously been charged with assault offences and was under an apprehended domestic violence order to not attend the property.



"Domestic violence is something which is traumatic for all ... I can only say from a police perspective that we take all domestic violence seriously," Det Chief Insp Sly told reporters.



"Where there is a crime, we will take action."

