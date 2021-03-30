TODAY |

Murder charge for Sydney woman after husband stabbed in neck while sons were at home

Source:  AAP

A woman has been charged with murder over the stabbing death of a man at a home in Sydney's southwest.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The couple’s sons, aged 16 and 10, called emergency services for help. Source: Nine

NSW Police say they were called to the home on Rickard Road in Bankstown at 2.15pm on Sunday after a 49-year-old man received a stab wound to the neck.

The man had already died by the time they arrived and a 37-year-old woman was taken to Bankstown Hospital under police guard.

Upon her release from hospital yesterday, the woman was charged with murder and refused bail to appear at Bankstown Local Court today.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren Sly confirmed the incident was domestic violence-related and said two children were present when it took place.

He said the 49-year-old man had previously been charged with assault offences and was under an apprehended domestic violence order to not attend the property.

"Domestic violence is something which is traumatic for all ... I can only say from a police perspective that we take all domestic violence seriously," Det Chief Insp Sly told reporters.

"Where there is a crime, we will take action."

The children are now in the care of a family member.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man found guilty of murdering Denver Chance by shooting him in head, before cutting up body with chainsaw
2
Well-known former sportsman facing meth charges makes further plea to keep name hidden
3
Fair Go: 'If it's too good to be true, it probably is' - Gisborne woman's steep return cost for sandals from online shop
4
Senior cop not justified in driving 158km/h in 100km zone to attend operation briefing in Nelson
5
Snapchat video of Sydney killer standing over bloodied body plays in court
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Senior cop not justified in driving 158km/h in 100km zone to attend operation briefing in Nelson

Auckland entertainer Mika X named as co-conspirator in indecent assault cover up attempt
05:26

'Surgical' approach needed to tackle gangs in Napier amid rising violence - criminologist

Covid-19 likely first jumped into humans from animals, WHO report finds