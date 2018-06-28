Murder accused to face 18 charges after 16-year-old Aussie girl found in barrel

Body-in-the-barrel murder accused Zlatko Sikorsky is now facing 18 charges following the death of a teenage girl in Brisbane.

Missing teenager Larissa Beilby Source: Nine / Instagram

Sikorsky, 34, who will appear in a Queensland court today was initially charged with one count of murder and one count of interfering with a corpse.

He also faces 16 other charges include possessing weapons and dangerous drugs, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and possessing tainted property.

Police will allege he killed his partner, 16-year-old Brisbane schoolgirl Larissa Beilby, sometime after she was last seen alive in the northern Brisbane suburb of Sandgate on June 15.

The teenager's body was found inside a barrel on the back of a ute on Wednesday at a gated community in Stapylton on the northern Gold Coast.

Police had sought the vehicle after a man drove it away from a home at Buccan, south of Brisbane, when they attended the property during their investigation into Larissa's disappearance.

The discovery of the body sparked a manhunt for Sikorsky, who was eventually tracked to a unit on the Sunshine Coast.

After a 28-hour siege, Sikorsky surrendered without incident on Saturday evening.

He's set to face Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

A 40-year-old and a 38-year-old man accused of aiding Sikorsky will also face the same court today.

Both have been charged with being accessories after the fact to murder.