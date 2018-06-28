 

Murder accused to face 18 charges after 16-year-old Aussie girl found in barrel

Body-in-the-barrel murder accused Zlatko Sikorsky is now facing 18 charges following the death of a teenage girl in Brisbane.

Missing teenager Larissa Beilby

Sikorsky, 34, who will appear in a Queensland court today was initially charged with one count of murder and one count of interfering with a corpse.

He also faces 16 other charges include possessing weapons and dangerous drugs, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and possessing tainted property.

Police will allege he killed his partner, 16-year-old Brisbane schoolgirl Larissa Beilby, sometime after she was last seen alive in the northern Brisbane suburb of Sandgate on June 15.

The teenager's body was found inside a barrel on the back of a ute on Wednesday at a gated community in Stapylton on the northern Gold Coast.

Police had sought the vehicle after a man drove it away from a home at Buccan, south of Brisbane, when they attended the property during their investigation into Larissa's disappearance.

The discovery of the body sparked a manhunt for Sikorsky, who was eventually tracked to a unit on the Sunshine Coast.

After a 28-hour siege, Sikorsky surrendered without incident on Saturday evening.

He's set to face Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

A 40-year-old and a 38-year-old man accused of aiding Sikorsky will also face the same court today.

Both have been charged with being accessories after the fact to murder.

Police say they are yet to determine Larissa's cause of death and are investigating if any other people aided Sikorsky.

