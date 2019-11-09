Mural of climate activist Greta Thunberg going up in San Francisco

Greta Thunberg is staring down at pedestrians in the heart of San Francisco where an artist is painting a massive mural of the teen climate activist.

SFGate reported that Argentine muralist Andres Iglesias, who signs his art with the pseudonym Cobre, is set to finish the artwork of the Swedish 16-year-old in Union Square by next week.

Mr Iglesias told SFGate he was donating his time to complete the work and that he hoped the mural helped people realise "we have to take care of the world".

He also painted a mural of Robin Williams in downtown San Francisco that has since been demolished.