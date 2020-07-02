'Mummy, what's his name' - unicorn-waving girl interrupts mum's live interview on BCC

A British academic's interview on the BBC took an interesting turn when her daughter crashed the broadcast - including asking the interviewer what his name was.

Dr Clare Wenham, assistant professor of global health policy at the London School of Economics, was being interviewed by Christian Fraser from home when young Scarlett stole the show.

After trying to get her mum's attention by waving a picture of a unicorn, she spent time trying to find a spot for it on a shelf.

Fraser couldn't restrain himself and told Scarlett "I think it looks best on the lower shelf, and it’s a lovely unicorn.”

That prompted Scarlett to ask "mummy, what's his name".