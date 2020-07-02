TODAY |

'Mummy, what's his name' - unicorn-waving girl interrupts mum's live interview on BCC

Source:  1 NEWS

A British academic's interview on the BBC took an interesting turn when her daughter crashed the broadcast - including asking the interviewer what his name was.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Clare Wenham’s interview on BBC News took a turn when her daughter started waving a picture of a unicorn, and then engaged with the interviewer. Source: BBC

Dr Clare Wenham, assistant professor of global health policy at the London School of Economics, was being interviewed by Christian Fraser from home when young Scarlett stole the show.

After trying to get her mum's attention by waving a picture of a unicorn, she spent time trying to find a spot for it on a shelf.

Fraser couldn't restrain himself and told Scarlett "I think it looks best on the lower shelf, and it’s a lovely unicorn.”

That prompted Scarlett to ask "mummy, what's his name".

Dr Wenham will be able to share her experience with Sky News foreign affairs editor Deborah Haynes, who the same day, had her son come into the room while she was being interviewed and ask for some biscuits.

World
Television
Media
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Drug bust in Italy sees biggest amphetamine seizure ever made worldwide
2
'Mummy, what's his name' - unicorn-waving girl interrupts mum's live interview on BCC
3
Dr Bloomfield asks for public's blessing to take a short holiday after months battling Covid-19
4
Tauranga bricklayer surprises colleagues with incredible piano skills on back of ute as he belts out Metallica classic
5
Much-needed rain forecast through rest of winter, freezing temperatures won't last
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Russian voters agree to extend President Vladimir Putin's rule to 2036

Global coffee sales set to plunge worldwide as Covid-19 batters another industry

Campaign launched to stop 'disrespectful' use of Buddhist and Hindu statues as decor in US nightclubs

Drug Foundation told to make change to advert backing yes vote in cannabis referendum