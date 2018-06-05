 

Mummified corpse found inside Sydney house may have been there a decade, police believe

AAP

The mummifed corpse of a suspected murder victim found in a ramshackle home in on Sydney's lower north shore had been inside the property for at least 10 years, police say.

Authorities found the body after the home’s owner died last year from natural causes.

Bruce Roberts, who's been described as a recluse and hoarder, died of natural causes last July.

Cleaners sent to clear out his Greenwich property discovered the skeletal remains among his junk last Tuesday.

The remains were so badly decomposed a post-mortem examination was required to determine the gender and age, however, police now believe they are that of a man in his 30s.

NSW Police on Tuesday confirmed the body had been in the house for at least a decade.

Last week, Acting Superintendent Simon Jones said the cause of death was being treated as unnatural and suspicious, with the body showing "a number of injuries".

The remains belonged to Shane Snellman who was known to police for links to petty crime, according to News Ltd.

Mr Snellman was believed to have been estranged from his family for many years, with no missing persons' report having ever been filed.

