'Mummified' body found in home of Sydney hoarder

Cleaners sent to clear out a property in Sydney's Lower North Shore have discovered a decomposing body inside the house.

The choatic living room of an abandoned home.

The man was believed to be a hoarder.

The occupant of the home on Greendale Street in Greenwich died close to a year ago and cleaners were sent in this week, NSW Police say.

The grim discovery was made on Tuesday and police have described the remains as "mummified".

"The body has not been identified and the death is being treated as suspicious," NSW Police said in a statement on Thursday.

It's believed the body was there for a "considerable" amount of time and is so badly decomposed a post-mortem examination is required to determine the gender.

The Homicide Squad is assisting with the investigation and urged anyone with information to contact authorities.

The occupant, named by the ABC as Bruce Roberts, is understood to have been a hoarder.

Long-time neighbour Gayle Meagher recalled exchanging pleasantries with the man.

"He was a bit of a recluse," she told the ABC on Thursday.

"We would exchange Christmas cards and we'd always say hi ... sometimes he'd respond and other times he wouldn't."

