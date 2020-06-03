Mumbai's expansive slums ordered to evacuate with cyclone barrelling towards city

A cyclone in the Arabian Sea was barrelling toward India's business capital Mumbai today, threatening to deliver high winds and flooding to an area already struggling with the nation's highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths.

Satellite images of Cyclone Nisarga. Source: Associated Press

Cyclone Nisarga was forecast to make landfall ttomorrow on the country's west coast near Mumbai, a coastal city home to 18.4 million people and known for the Bollywood film industry. Mumbai hasn't been hit by a cyclone in more than a century, raising concern about its readiness.

National Disaster Response Force personnel have been sent to both Maharashtra state, home to Mumbai, and nearby Gujarat state and officials were urging people in at risk areas to evacuate.

Rain clouds fill the sky on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai. Source: Associated Press

Maharashtra’s top official, Uddhav Balasheb Thackeray, said on Twitter that residents in Mumbai's expansive slums had been ordered to evacuate, though it was not immediately clear if shelters had been set up. He also said some 150 coronavirus patients had been moved out of a hospital near the city’s beachfront.

India’s meteorological department said the storm could intensify throughout the day today into a severe cyclone, which is defined as a cyclone with wind speeds of 119 to 165 kilometres per hour is the fourth most powerful category on the local scale.

A satellite image released by NASA shows Cyclone Nisarga roaring toward the western coast of India. Source: Associated Press

Nisarga comes just two weeks after Cyclone Amphan tore through the Bay of Bengal on India's east coast and battered West Bengal state, killing more than 100 people in India and neighbouring Bangladesh.

Although post-monsoon flooding is common in Mumbai in the fall, some experts fear the city isn’t prepared for the high winds and storm surges that come with a cyclone.

“There’s been no test of how the city does in a cyclone," said Adam Sobel, a climate scientist at Columbia University who has studied the risk to Mumbai. “It just makes me nervous.”

The storm comes as the area grapples with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Maharashtra and Gujarat states have reported about 44 per cent of India's 198,000 Covid-19 cases nationwide, and 61 per cent of all virus deaths.