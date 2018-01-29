Mum distraught as her seven-year-old son taken away in handcuffs by police after allegedly hitting teacher

A distraught US mother has filmed her seven-year-old son being taken away in handcuffs by police after he allegedly hit his teacher in Florida.

The video shows the boy with his hands cuffed behind his back stepping out of a patrol car and guided into the Miami Children's Hospital by a female police officer.

The boy's mother can be heard speaking in Spanish, crying out to her son.

"It's okay, my love," she says.

The boy had allegedly attacked a teacher after being told not to play with his food.