TODAY |

Mum with Covid-19 holds picture of her newborn baby before dying from illness in UK

Source:  1 NEWS

A mother with Covid-19 held a picture of her newborn baby she had never met before dying from the illness in the UK.

Fozia Hanif and her baby son Ayaan Source: Supplied

Fozia Hanif was diagnosed with coronavirus soon after celebrating her 29th birthday, prompting the premature birth of her son, Ayaan, on April 2, ITV reports.

Six days later, Ms Hanif’s family was told to come to Birmingham Heartlands Hospital to farewell the new mother, who was on a ventilator.

Her husband of seven years, Wajid Ali, said she had been "really happy" after receiving a photo the nurses had printed out for her.

“She was holding and say ‘look it’s our baby’ and ‘we’re going to come home soon’… that’s the last time I spoke to her," he said.

Ms Hanif had earlier been hospitalised after testing positive for the illness but had been soon discharged. However, her condition quickly deteriorated, and she was again hospitalised in isolation on a ventilator.

“From a joyous occasion, the next time we saw her she was struggling on a ventilator,” her father Nabil Hanif said.

Mr Hanif said hospital staff were going to turn off the ventilators, but he objected.

“I said 'no, don’t turn it off until we arrive. She’s a fighter, she can pull through'.

"But when we walked in and we saw Fozia… we just kept praying.”

Ms Hanif died on April 8, six days after her son was born by C-section.

Ayaan has tested negative for the illness. He remains in hospital.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Mum with Covid-19 holds picture of her newborn baby before dying from illness in UK
2
Nine new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand
3
CNN host Anderson Cooper breaks down while reading man who died from Covid-19's goodbye note to family
4
North Korean dictator's train spotted by satellite amid Kim Jong Un health speculation
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm weekends
MORE FROM
World
MORE

North Korean dictator's train spotted by satellite amid Kim Jong Un health speculation

French Polynesia considers Covid-19 stopped
01:07

France, Belgium commemorate Anzac Day with small ceremonies amid Covid-19 restrictions

NZ and Australia praised by New York Times for 'showing the way' in Covid-19 battle