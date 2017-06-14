Mum and baby girl pulled alive from rubble of collapsed apartment block in Kenya

Rescuers pulled a baby girl and her mother from the rubble of an eight-story building that had collapsed in a low-income part of Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

A young boy was also pulled out alive, to the cheers of onlookers.

Police said the collapse occurred late on Monday night (Tuesday NZT), with as many as ten people at first thought to be trapped inside.

Rescuers worked through the day and into the night.

The body of a woman was also pulled from the wreckage, and rescuers said they would continue to search for survivors.

The collapse came just months after a government order to demolish all condemned buildings in the country and evacuate their residents.

A neighbour who lives in an adjacent building and witnessed the collapse said the building and her own had been marked with an "X," meaning they had been condemned by the National Construction Authority.

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero confirmed the collapsed building had been condemned.

Most of the residents from the collapsed building evacuated after they noticed expanding cracks in the foundation, the neighbour said.

Building collapses have become common in Nairobi, where 4 million people live in low-income areas or shanty towns.

Housing is in high demand and unscrupulous developers often bypass regulations.

After eight buildings collapsed and killed 15 people in Kenya in 2015, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered an audit of all the country's buildings to see if they were up to code.