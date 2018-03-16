 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Mum of an 11-month-old baby found dead in a diaper box near her home charged by police

share

Source:


The mother of an 11-month-old baby found dead in a diaper box near her South Carolina home has been charged with lying to police and improperly disposing of a body, authorities said Wednesday.

Medial staff discoverer the four-month-old had fractures to her ribs, arms, legs and skull when she was admitted last month.

Source: 1 NEWS

Detectives continue to interview Breanna Lewis and her family and more charges are possible, Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks said today.

Authorities said the 19-year-old mother had initially reported the child had been kidnapped.

"This is just a sad case all around," said Brooks, who called Lewis the "primary suspect" in the death of her daughter.

Lewis called deputies yesterday saying she was attacked and that her baby, Harlee, was stolen from her arms by a man wearing a black coat, toboggan and one glove, according to the sheriff. Brooks added that the mother told them the kidnapping occurred when she went to get the mail Tuesday afternoon.

Lewis' face was bruised and her story initially seemed to check out, so an Amber Alert was issued, Brooks said. But not long after, deputies searching a field near Lewis' home found the baby's body inside a diaper box, according to authorities.

An autopsy was performed on the infant's body Wednesday, but Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser said he is still investigating and isn't releasing the results yet.

Lewis is charged with filing a false police report for lying about an assault, in addition to the charge of improper disposal of human remains, Brooks said. He added that more charges are possible.

Jail officials said they didn't know if she has a lawyer. She was awaiting a bond hearing.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A map showing the location of a bus crash between Te Anau and Lumsden.

Tourist bus rolls near Te Anau with 19 people onboard - three choppers sent to attend to the injured

02:17
2
Wickstead has felt a backlash against the comments she reportedly made to the Daily Mail.

Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead gets herself in hot water with frank comments about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

00:28
3
The crowd was holding their breath along with Matt Johnson during his semi-final act.

Most watched video: Illusionist gasps for air after water escape stunt nearly goes horribly wrong on Britain's Got Talent

4

Victorian police faked 258,000 breath tests in an attempt to fool productivity checks


02:22
5
Ihaia Maxwell, 15 was the driver of the car and 12-year-old Meadow James was a passenger.

Mum of boy who died in police pursuit: Kids fleeing police like they’ve got 'nothing left to lose'

02:59

Southland principal enjoying social media reaction to ban on students wearing beanies on school grounds

It's cold in Winton, but woolly hats are off limits in class.


A map showing the location of a bus crash between Te Anau and Lumsden.

Tourist bus rolls near Te Anau with 19 people onboard - three choppers sent to attend to the injured

The bus has reportedly rolled on to its side and is at the bottom of Gorge Hill near The Key.

05:04
Dalton says Team New Zealand made the decision that their America’s Cup defence in 2021 should be seen by everybody.

Team NZ boss Grant Dalton says making America's Cup coverage accessible was a priority for the team - 'Wherever you are in the country, you’ll be able to watch it'

The America's Cup holders are delighted Kiwis around the country will be able to watch defence in 2021.


Team New Zealand lifting America's Cup

TVNZ secures exclusive broadcast rights to 2021 America's Cup

The next America's Cup will be live and free to air on TV and across TVNZ's online platforms.


02:12
Lorina and Isaiah Papali'i could become the first mother and son combo at NRL level.

Mother of Warriors star Isaiah Papali'i out to crack Kiwi NRL club's women's team at 41 - 'All for the love of the game'

Lorina and Isaiah Papali'i could become the first mother and son combo at NRL level.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 