Multiple varieties of Covid-19 vaccines will likely be needed, expert says

Source:  AAP

A one-size fits all approach to a vaccine for Covid-19 could leave a community's elderly citizens vulnerable to the deadly virus, an Australian infectious diseases expert says.

More than 800 people have been recruited for the study. Source: BBC

Teams around the world are racing to find protection against the illness that has brought the global economy to a halt and killed more than 250,000 people.

There are more than 100 potential vaccines in development, with up to 20 of those progressing.

The first crop is expected to vary in the specific way it protects people from becoming sick, University of Sydney Professor Tony Cunningham says.

But the infectious diseases physician, clinical virologist and scientist - who is renowned for his research on the immunobiology of HIV and herpes viruses - says any vaccine should be tailored for different age groups.

A vaccine could either drastically reduce transmission, or have a partial affect, Professor Cunningham explained.

"The worry then is you'll have a vulnerable population," he told AAP.

"So we should be looking in parallel to ensure we actually do produce vaccines aimed at the ageing.

"They may be more difficult and take longer to produce."

Some vaccines, including the flu vaccine, are already tailor-made for different demographics, such as children and people aged over 65.

