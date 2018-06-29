 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Multiple people shot at Newspaper building in Baltimore

share

Source:

Breakfast

A reporter from the Capital Gazette newspaper says multiple people have been shot at the newspaper’s building in Baltimore.
Source: Breakfast

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Denmark, Copenhagen - June 8, 2018. The American rock band performs a live concert during Fredagsrock in Tivoli Copenhagen. Here (Photo credit: Gonzales Photo - Thomas Rasmussen).

Actor and musician Johnny Depp's son is 'seriously' unwell

00:24
2
A reporter from the Capital Gazette newspaper says multiple people have been shot at the newspaper’s building in Baltimore.

LIVE: Four people reported dead in US shooting at offices of Maryland newspaper, shooter in custody

03:48
3
Mr Woolloff was a parent at 16 as well as the head boy of his school - now he wants to help others to overcome negative stereotypes.

Watch: Inspirational teen dad head boy Noa Woolloff says young daughter 'lights up my world completely'

02:13
4
Trevor Mallard called it an "abuse of the written question process".

Watch: Housing Minister scolded by Speaker for 'completely unacceptable' answers to Judith Collins' questions

5
Dame Jenny Shipley.

Former PM Jenny Shipley hospitalised in Australia with shattered arm following fall

00:24
A reporter from the Capital Gazette newspaper says multiple people have been shot at the newspaper’s building in Baltimore.

LIVE: Four people reported dead in US shooting at offices of Maryland newspaper, shooter in custody

A reporter at the the Capital Gazette newspaper said a gunman shot through the glass door and opened fire at workers.


Fog blankets Auckland city about 6am on June 29, 2018.

Heavy fog causing major disruptions at Auckland Airport as 15 flights cancelled

Domestic and regional flights are being affected by heavy fog this morning, with passengers urged to check their travel details.

00:14
Adnan Januzaj scored the only goal in Belgium's 1-0 win in Novogorod.

Belgium take victory against England in Group G decider after Colombia, Japan qualify for last 16

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

01:01
The son and daughter of Ora Keene say there is comfort in remembering their mum for who she was.

'Our hearts go out to them' – Family who lost loved ones in tragic Taranaki crash give emotional praise to emergency services

Seven people died in the two-car accident near Waverley yesterday.

02:33
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

Two vehicles hit head-on, one carrying four elderly people and the other a man, woman and two kids.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 