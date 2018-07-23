'Multiple people shot' in incident in Toronto, Canada - report

Multiple people have been shot in a shooting in Toronto, Canada, CBC News is reporting.

Video screen grab from police at the scene of Toronto shooting. Source: Jeremy Cohn @JeremyGlobalTV - Twitter.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood on Sunday night local time (Monday afternoon NZT) near Danforth and Pape Avenues.

CBS News says the shooter is no longer active and the victims are being sent to local hospitals.