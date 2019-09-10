TODAY |

Three people dead after shooting in Dordrecht, Netherlands

Associated Press
Three people have been killed in a shooting in a residential area of Dordrecht in the Netherlands.

Dutch police have confirmed the fatalities.

Another person has been seriously injured.

The town has a population of around 120,000.
