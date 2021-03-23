Multiple people killed in shooting at Colorado supermarket, including a police officer

TODAY |

Authorities in Colorado responded to an active shooter at a supermarket today.

Police in Boulder say the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store. Source: Associated Press

Police say multiple people including a police officer have been killed in the incident, an exact number of deaths was not given.

A shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers.

Police in Boulder tweeted that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.

Television helicopter video showed law enforcement vehicles and officers massing outside, including SWAT teams, and at least three helicopters on the roof of the store in the southern part of the city of Boulder.

Officers had their guns drawn outside, and some windows at the front of the store were broken.

Armed police swarmed the area around King Soopers grocery store. Source: 1 NEWS

A man who said he was shopping at the store told KCNC-TV that he heard a loud bang, then heard another, and by the third, everyone was running.

He said they ran to the back of the store, found the employee area and workers told them how to escape. He said they walked single file, with their arms on the backs of those in front of them.

An ambulance pulled away from the store, apparently carrying the bleeding man brought out of the store in handcuffs.

TV footage showed officers helping people out of the store to safety.

A person who answered the telephone at a nearby sandwich shop said he and his employees were locked down in the back of the store and all were safe.

Someone who answered the phone at nail studio next door said she and her colleagues were safe. Neither had details on what happened at the market across the street.

