TODAY |

Multiple people killed after gunman opens fire at a shopping mall in US

Associated Press
More From
World

Multiple people were killed and one person was in custody after a shooter went on a rampage this morning at a shopping mall, police in the Texas border town of El Paso said.

Police responded in the early afternoon local time to an active shooter scene at the Cielo Vista Mall, which is near Interstate 10 on east side of the city, and were advising people to stay away from the area.

Shortly after, Sgt. Enrique Carrillo, a police spokesman, said a suspect was in custody and there was no longer danger to the public.

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas and sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.

Presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke appeared a bit shaken as he appeared at a candidate forum in Las Vegas shortly after news of the shooting in his hometown was reported.

O'Rourke said he had called his wife before taking the stage and said the shooting shatters "any illusion that we have that progress is inevitable" on tackling gun violence.

The Democrat said he'd heard early reports that the shooter might have had a military-style weapon, saying we need to "keep that (expletive) on the battlefield and do not bring it into our communities."

"We have to find some reason for optimism and hope or else we consign ourselves to a future where nearly 40,000 people are year will lose their lives to gun violence and I cannot accept that," O'Rourke said.

Emergency services arrive at the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas.
Emergency services arrive at the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sir Brian Lochore.
'Gave me my first All Blacks jersey' - Tributes flow after death of NZ rugby great Sir Brian Lochore
2
21/07/2019 - Netball - Vitality Netball World Cup Final- Australia v New Zealand - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England - New Zealand captain Laura Langman holds the Netball World Cup trophy with Maria Folau, Phoenix Karaka & Shannon Saunders after victory over Australia. Copyright photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com / www.photosport.nz
'Nothing is going to break us' - Noeline Taurua reveals Silver Ferns backed Maria Folau amid husband Israel's saga
3
British Lions Tour 1966 All Black Captain Brian Lochore for series Bush Pic Copyright 8
Former All Blacks captain, coach Sir Brian Lochore dies, aged 78
4
Around 800 of his entourage travelled with him today.
Māori King visits Ihumātao with 800-strong support group
5
Emergency services arrive at the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas.
Multiple people killed after gunman opens fire at a shopping mall in US
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Hong Kong protesters stream past designated endpoint

The Duchess of Sussex to write a children's book
00:35
Rescue crews continue to search the beach for more victims.

Woman killed after cliff collapses on popular Southern California beach
A 5-year-old portable toilet program in San Francisco that provides homeless people with a private place to go has expanded to 25 locations in the city and has spread to Los Angeles.

US portable toilet program provides clean space for homeless people to use