Multiple people injured after SUV crashes into hijab shop in Sydney

A dozen people, mostly young women, have been injured after an SUV crashed into a hijab shop in Sydney's southwest.

The incident in Greenacre occurred after 3pm (Sydney time) on Thursday and was captured on mobile phone cameras. Witnesses described the scene as "surreal".

One person initially remained trapped inside the SUV, NSW Fire and Rescue said in a statement.

There were a dozen patients, believed to be mostly women aged between 18 and 30, a NSW Ambulance spokesman said.

Some of the women suffered leg injuries.

"A Subaru SUV crashed into a vehicle stopped at the traffic lights before continuing into a nearby shop," NSW Police said in a statement.

"The male driver and 11 pedestrians have been injured. They are currently being treated at the scene, however, their injuries are not believed to be life- threatening."

NSW Police say at this stage there is no indication the crash was terror- related.

Footage posted to social media shows a white sedan stopped at traffic lights being pushed from behind by a dark-coloured SUV.

Smoke billows from the sedan before it appears to be pushed out of the way around the corner.

The SUV, being driven by a man wearing a white jumper and black hat, then continues across the intersection and crashes into Hijab House.

Dairee frozen yoghurt manager Malik Islam was preparing for the nightly Ramadan trade when he heard people screaming, but he didn't think it could be "as horrific as a car ploughing into a shop".

"It actually ploughed into the centre of the shop, there were a lot of people trying to enter the shop to provide some support," the witness told AAP.

Footage he'd seen appeared to show the SUV "pushing up against" the white sedan.

"He pushed that car out and flung straight across the intersection," Mr Islam said.