Multiple people feared dead in mass shooting at US brewery

Source:  Associated Press

Police in the northern US city of Milwaukee are responding to what they are calling a "critical incident" on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus amid reports of a possible shooting.

There was a heavy police presence at the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus, Milwaukee, along with fire trucks and ambulances. Source: Associated Press

Multiple people are feared dead but the exact number is not yet known, CBS Chicago reports.

Local TV station WISN-TV reported this morning that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.

Molson Coors spokesman Martin Maloney said there was an “active situation” but didn't have any further details. 

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.”

James Boyles told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department. 

She was texting from inside the building and told her husband that there was an active shooter and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.

