Multiple Melbourne hospital staff isolate over Covid case

Forty-one workers at a Melbourne hospital have been temporarily stood down after a fellow staffer worked a shift while infectious with Covid-19.

The employee of Casey Hospital, a 229-bed facility in the city's outer southeast, returned a positive test on Tuesday.

Monash Health, the public health service that manages the hospital, confirmed the case last night.

The staffer worked one shift during their infectious period, forcing 41 hospital employees to be furloughed as they await test results.

But the worker wore PPE during the shift, doesn't have a front-facing role, and is not thought to have had any interaction with patients.

Meanwhile, a popular Melbourne market will reopen today after a Covid positive shopper forced it to shut.

One of the 26 new local cases reported in Victoria on Thursday spent almost an hour and a half at Prahran Market and Market Lane Coffee last Saturday.

The entire market was listed as a tier-one site exposure site, with about 900 people who visited during the time period required to get tested and self- isolate for 14 days.

The premier food market, in the city's inner southeast, was closed for deep cleaning yesterday.

But it has since been given the all-clear to reopen today, though all traders and their staff at the market during the exposure times must remain in isolation.

"Unfortunately, this means there may be some traders who are unable to open as they do not have the staffing resources to do so," Prahran Market said in a statement.

The shopper's case is linked to the AAMI Park outbreak, with authorities believing they picked up the virus while queuing outside Gate 7 before the Australia-France rugby union test match on July 13.

It was one of only two new cases to have spent any time out in the community during their infectious period, a point of pride for health officials.

Acting Chief Health Officer Ben Cowie said it was too early to say whether Victoria's lockdown would end as planned at 11:59pm (local time) on July 27, but he is confident authorities have a handle on the outbreak.

"I'm feeling like we're certainly winning the race, it's a question of just keeping going so hard to the finish line," he said.

He thanked the "heroic" efforts of Victorians, including more than 19,000 primary close contacts self-isolating across the state.

There are now more than 390 exposure sites, with a shopping centre, Woolworths, Coles and cake shop all in Malvern added as tier-two sites yesterday afternoon after a positive case visited the businesses on Sunday.

