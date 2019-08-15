TODAY |

Multiple injuries as Russian passenger jet lands in field; pilots blame crash with bird flock

Associated Press
More From
World
Transport
Accidents
UK and Europe

A passenger jet made an emergency landing in a field outside of one of Moscow's airports today after colliding with a flock of birds, injuring at least 23 people, Russian officials said.

The Ural Airlines A321 carrying 226 passengers and a crew of seven hit the birds as it took off from Moscow's Zhukovsky airport en route for Simferopol, in Crimea.

The airline said in a statement that the birds got into both of the plane's engines, causing them to malfunction.

The pilot then made an emergency landing in a cornfield about 1 kilometer from the airport.

Russian health authorities said 23 people, including five children, were taken to the hospital, and all but one were released following check-ups and quick treatment.

Ural Airlines lauded the crew for its professionalism in arranging the evacuation. The company said the captain is a highly experienced pilot who had flown over over 3000 hours.

Footage from the scene showed the flight commander directing the passengers to walk away from the plane across the cornfield.

A Russian Ural Airlines' A321 plane is seen after an emergency landing in a cornfield near Ramenskoye, outside Moscow, Russia.
A Russian Ural Airlines' A321 plane is seen after an emergency landing in a cornfield near Ramenskoye, outside Moscow, Russia. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Transport
Accidents
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Alan Jones blasts 'clown' Ardern over climate, urges Aussie PM to 'shove a sock down her throat'
2
Christchurch school to close for 'deep clean' after gastro outbreak hits students hard
3
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 10: Patrick Tuipulotu of the All Blacks is dejected after the loss during the 2019 Bledisloe Cup test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Qantas Wallabies at Optus Stadium, August 10 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson \ Photosport NZ)
Aussie media tear into 'panicked' All Blacks after Steve Hansen drops big guns for Bledisloe decider
4
Scientist Shaun Hendy joined Breakfast to discuss a new study on "false balance" in news stories.
'Climate change contrarians' receive 49 per cent more media coverage than scientists, US study finds
5
Roache has suffered another season-ending injury, with Tevaga stepping in to help.
Jazz Tevaga starts fundraising campaign for injured Warriors teammate Nathaniel Roache: 'It's just heart-breaking'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:36
TVNZ’s Australia correspondent Ryan Boswell is at the scene.

'Chair man' hero reluctantly steps into spotlight after Sydney stabbing rampage

The service resumed this afternoon after the fault stop the train service for five hours.

Contractors to blame for Wellington's latest train disruption
Officers gather for crowd control near a massive police presence set up outside a house as they investigate a shooting in Philadelphia.

US gunman wounds at least six Philadelphia police; two others freed

Over 400 sex abuse suits filed in New York as litigation window opens