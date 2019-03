25 fires have been blazing across the state of Victoria since Friday, and now an extra five buildings have been destroyed due to bushfires.

The bushfires started burning in the Bunyip National Park in eastern Victoria, 65 kilometers east of Melbourne.

Majority of the fires have all occurred in the east with more than 6,300 hectares burnt so far.

Up to 850 people, 120 fire trucks and 20 aircrafts were battling the Bunyip fire on Sunday.

Fire authorities say they are worried that strong winds and hot temperatures will strengthen fire activity.